Hundreds take part in LGBTQ pride parade in Bengaluru

Hundreds of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual and queer [LGBTQ] activists rallied on Sunday in Bengaluru for the pride gathering. The LGBTQ members celebrated diversity of gender and sexuality. The paradegoers demanded equal rights and acceptance from the society. Waving rainbow flags and holding balloons, paradegoers expressed their satisfaction with the gains India's LGBTQ community has made in recent years but said there is still a long way to go to tackle homophobia. Earlier this year, India's top court struck down a colonial-era law that made homosexual acts punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a landmark victory for gay rights in the world's largest democracy.