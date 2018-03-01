Hundreds of nuns pray for good health, long life of Dalai Lama

Hundreds of nuns from India, Tibet and Bhutan gathered at Tsuglagkhang, Buddhist Temple, in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on to pray for the good health and long life of his holiness the Dalai Lama. This is the first time when Buddhist nuns came together to venerate their 'Guru'. His Holiness the Dalai Lama graced the event with his presence and clasped his hands together in a bow-like gesture toward the Buddhist monks and devotees who have come from every nook and corner of the world to see and worship him.