Hundreds of HIV positive flock to consultation fair in search of life partner

A non-government organisation (NGO) in Gujarat's Surat held a marriage consultation fair for HIV-positive people on Saturday. Gujarat State Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS (GSNP+), one of the few NGO's offering consultation services for HIV-positive brides and grooms, has been organising the fair for many years in the city. Hundreds of people, who are otherwise socially ostracized, attended the programme in search of a suitable life partner. The men walked up on-stage and introduced themselves, talking about their profession and income, in front of an audience comprising mostly of prospective brides and their family members. India has the third-highest number of people living with HIV in the world.