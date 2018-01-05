Hundreds attend Dalai Lama's spiritual session

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, held a teaching session in Bihar's Bodh Gaya on Friday. Hundreds of monks, devotees, and tourists braved chilly winter mornings to attend the Nobel Laureate's spiritual session. After the 1959 abortive Tibetan uprising against the Chinese rule, the Dalai Lama fled into exile in India and since then has been living as a refugee. He has since lived mostly in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, where his supporters run a small government in exile and advocate Tibet's autonomy by peaceful means.