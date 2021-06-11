Humid Friday in Delhi, light rain likely on Saturday

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Delhiites experienced a sultry Friday and the maximum temperature settled at 39 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the Met office said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 91 and 47 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Overnight rains brought the mercury down in the national capital and the minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 20.4 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the season's average, at the Safdarjung observatory, which is the official marker for the city.

Delhi recorded 7.8 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on Friday.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain accompanied with gusty winds for Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a high of 39.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 29 degrees Celsius. PTI SLB RHL