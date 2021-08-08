Human trafficking case: NIA conducts raids in Bengaluru

(Eds: Combines related stories) New Delhi/Bengaluru, Aug 8 (PTI) The NIA has carried out searches in Bengaluru at the premises linked to a person suspected to be involved in making fake identity proof documents for Bangladeshi traffickers, the agency said on Sunday.

The raids were conducted at two locations on Saturday in connection with a human trafficking case involving Bangladeshi nationals.

'During the searches various incriminating documents, six digital devices including hard disks and mobile phones used for making the forged documents were seized,' the investigation agency said in a statement.

The case was registered in June at the Ramamurthy Nagar police station in Bengaluru against 13 accused in connection with a raid conducted by the Karnataka police at a rented house from where seven Bangladeshi women and a child were rescued from the custody of human traffickers, an official of the National Investigation Agency said.

The women were trafficked from Bangladesh to India by the accused on the pretext of providing them jobs but were forced into prostitution instead.

The NIA re-registered the case under sections of the IPC, the Foreigners Act and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the official said.