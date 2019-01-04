Human rights aren't being violated in India, says Sanjay Raut on Naseeruddin Shah's remark on "Freedom of Expression"

After veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah alleged that "the country is awash with horrific hatred and cruelty" and endorses Amnesty India's opinion on "Freedom of Expression", while speaking to ANI on Naseeruddin Shah's remark, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "I don't think that human rights are being violated in India, there is democracy in our country. I respect Naseeruddin Shah Ji, he is a great actor and even today Naseeruddin Ji is saying what he wants to."