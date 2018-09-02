Human imagination has been trapped in rooms of our own creation: Novelist Shubhangi Swarup

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) As a child, Shubhangi Swarup, who has set off a whisper in the contemporary fiction space with her debut novel "Latitudes of Longing", was fascinated by the history of landscapes. Her mother, a poet herself, would often tell her that the mountains and seas are more connected than they seem, and to stand in the snow desert of Ladakh -- in the presence of marine fossils -- could spur anyone's imagination. But despite all the scientific evidence, she felt disbelief.

"To me that was the starting point. The current conventions of telling stories are so artificially plotted that very little exists outside its cause-and-effect world. Far from seeking the extraordinary within the ordinary, they thrive on a pornographic sense of drama. Yet, there are greater patterns and inter-connections at play in nature, and in life, than the human mind can grasp. And that is what convinced me to write," Swarup told IANS, relating her seven-year-long journey of going through so many drafts that she lost count once she hit double digits.

But with each new draft, she was able to add another layer.

"As a reader, I love re-reading one of my favourite books, and discovering new insights, layers and overlooked details. And that is the experience I wanted to share in my novel. It is only once you look beyond the story, can you discover the architecture and patterns emerging," she explained.

Swarup had not been to the many places her novel is based in till she decided to write about them. "They were all outside my comfort zone," she recalled. This meant working doubly hard and taking nothing for granted.

And so she did -- volunteering as a teacher in the Ladakhi government schools near the LOC, reporting as a journalist in Myanmar and the Andamans. "In Kathmandu, conducting workshops with the dance bar waitresses wasn't enough, and I had to find ways of fitting into the dance bar scene. I posed as a pimp once and got offered a job as a dancer instead," she shared.

In retrospect, she noted that the research was wide, stretching from documenting the experience of solitary confinement in Burmese prisons to orchestrating earthquakes that could tilt entire mountain ranges.

"I felt like a fool on most occasions, and wondered how I landed up in situations where I had to pose as a pimp or spend a day with an opium farmer, learning how to extract it from the poppies and stuff it into pipes, or asking a soldier if he felt lonely on the Siachen glacier," said Swarup.

She visited local libraries and bookshops, relied heavily on locally published works, folktales and traditional stories associated with the regions. She received a generous grant as the Charles Pick Creative Writing Fellow for South Asia (University of East Anglia), which made these travels possible.

Swarup wrote her first few chapters sitting all alone in "a supposedly haunted guesthouse" in the Andaman Islands. A monsoon storm, she recalled, had made it impossible for her to venture out. The electricity was gone too. She felt tremors as the region was tectonically active at that time. She was scared and it was only after a phone conversation with her father that the lone writer, in a haunted guesthouse, in an almost isolated island, set her pen to paper. "...if only to distract myself," she recalled.

"My irrational fears and inner demons seeped into the story, often entertaining me instead of creating fear. If there is one thing the novel has taught me, it is to listen. Listen unconditionally, even to the silences, the unspoken, the gecko and the ghost.

"As I approached the final few days of my writing, I had an almost fatal accident up in the mountains, where I had gone to complete the work. This final experience brought the novel's philosophy directly into my life -- I am grateful to just be alive. What happens next is secondary," quipped Swarup.

For seven years, the would be writer-extraordinaire travelled across the subcontinent, adding layers to her story, because fiction, or at least "Latitudes of Longing", Swarup contended, is "a thin layer over a bedrock of reality".

"As for the actual time taken, I believe it to be an artist's responsibility to do justice to the story. This may take months, years or decades... time is irrelevant," she maintained.

Story Continues