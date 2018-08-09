When Huma walked out of 'India's Best Dramebaaz'

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari was surprised when Huma Qureshi walked out of the set of the show "India's Best Dramebaaz" after he expressed his fondness for the actress.

While shooting for an episode on Monday, Shantanu spoke about Huma and her film "Ek Thi Daayan".

"I have watched 'Ek Thi Daayan' 50 times only because of you. You looked very pretty and an absolute 'Daayan' in the movie," he said.

After this, Huma walked out of the set, making Shantanu anxious. Only to come back and reveal that she was playing a prank on him.

"I was extremely shocked and didn't understand what happened. I thought I cracked a joke. But later when Huma left the set, I thought that it didn't go down well with her," Shantanu said in a statement.

"It was only much later when Omung (Kumar) Sir got Huma back on the set and they revealed to me that it was a prank played on me by all the three judges - Vivek Oberoi Sir, Huma and Omung Sir," he added.

-*-

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' was an experiment: Saumya

Actress Saumya Tandon says the TV show "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!" was an experiment, and she is glad it worked out well.

"'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' was an experiment and I am glad that it worked really well with our viewers... well enough to give it 900 episodes. It's heartening to know that Indian television has a show which is so different as against various comedy shows and unlike the typical 'saas-bahu' genre," Saumya said in a statement to IANS.

Saumya plays the role of Anita Bhabhi in the &TV show.

She said: "Anita, unlike the sobbing female characters who are hit by the pressures of their dominant 'sasural' or arrogant husband, is a very different, quirky, happy, independent, overtly romantic and strong woman.

"An audience that wasn't used to seeing such female dominant characters, appreciated and connected with her really well."

She said it is great to see that strong female characters are successful on television.

"They are the guiding light for many who feel that sobbing characters still work."

It also features Aasif Sheikh and Shubhangi Atre.

-*-

Harsh Rajput wants to work with Kareena

"Nazar" actor Harsh Rajput says he has a strong desire to work with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"As an actor, it has been my utmost desire to work with Kareena Kapoor. She is versatile and fits into any given role easily. She is not only an amazing actress, but is also a style icon and sets her own style statement wherever she goes," Harsh said in a statement.

"Being a diehard fan of Kareena since childhood, I have watched all of her movies. 'Jab We Met' is my favourite," he added.

He is currently seen as Ansh Rathore in the supernatural fantasy drama "Nazar".

--IANS

sug-nn/bg