'Hum uss desh ke vaasi hain jisne duniya ko yuddh nahi Buddha diye hain': PM Modi at UNGA

While addressing at the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India's contribution towards United Nations Peace-keeping missions has been immense, no other country in the world has sacrificed as much as India has for these peace-keeping missions. 'Hum uss desh ke vaasi hain jisne duniya ko yuddh nahi Buddh diye hain, shanti ka sandesh diya hai.' "We believe that terrorism is not a challenge for any one country, but for all countries and of mankind as a whole," PM added. "So, for the sake of humanity the world has to unite against terror," PM further stated.