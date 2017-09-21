'Hum Paanch', 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' to be adapted for foreign markets

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Hugely popular Indian family sitcoms "Hum Paanch" and "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain" are set to get a British and Anglo-Spanish adaptation respectively, Indian entertainment conglomerate Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) announced on Thursday.

ZEEL has set up ZEE Studios International in Canada to produce global content for audiences across the world.

A few of the initial productions that are in the pipeline include adaptations of "Hum Paanch", which is being produced in its British version as "Lala's Ladiez", and an Anglo-Spanish sitcom adapted from "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain". Its working title is "Love Thy Neighbour", read a statement.

Based in Vancouver, the studio will create global content and formats for international markets in their local languages, many of which will be based on successful Indian ideas and concepts.

It will initially focus on developing content for television and digital platforms as well as original formats and homegrown remakes, with a plan to venture into film production at a later stage.

The content developed will have scripted and unscripted formats across an array of genres, ranging from reality, game and dance shows to shows in the fictional crime drama, sitcom, sci-fi, horror and paranormal space.

Commenting on the new initiative, Amit Goenka, CEO at International Broadcast Business, ZEEL, said: "ZEE has always been a cultural ambassador of India, taking its rich and engaging content across the world. In yet another major milestone, we are now set to launch our production company, ZEE Studios International, in Canada.

"Canada is known as a large production hub for various Hollywood companies, as the country offers the requisite infrastructure, talent pool, scenic locales as well as a favourable government incentive scheme. After a series of discussions with the government of British Columbia, Canada, we were invited to set up a production company in Vancouver. Our endeavour through this venture is to produce global content for mainstream audiences across various international markets as well as take care of our domestic requirements."

The studio will be led by Subhadarshi Tripathy.

