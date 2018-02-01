Hugo Martins named Delhi United Football Club coach

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) I-League second division team Delhi United Football Club on Thursday appointed Portuguese Hugo Martins as their head coach for the upcomig season.

Martins, who was in the coaching staff of the India team during the FIFA U-17 World Cup will be accompanied by 20-year-old Francisco Guimaraes as assistant coach.

Martins said: "We are truly excited, with tremendous motivation and ambition to help grow Delhi United. We believe we can influence through our methodology and leadership a higher quality game and organization to always be closer to victory."

"Delhi United believes in giving the chances to the best in the business. We believe in Hugo and his coaching staff's ability to bring the best out of the players at DUFC and

propel the club to greater heights," Sandeep Kumar, president of the club, said.

