Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

    Simran Kashyap

    Beirut, Sep 10: A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after the massive explosion.

    It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility, which was decimated by the August 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.

    Beirut blast: Lebanese customs chief arrested

    A column of black smoke billowed from the port with orange flames leaping from the ground. The August 4 explosion killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital.

    The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatized by last month's explosion. State-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed. It added that firefighters are dealing with the blaze.

