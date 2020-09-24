    Huge cache of arms, ammunition with cash recovered from vehicle in J-K; two arrested

    ANI
    A visual of the arms and ammunition recovered with cash in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 24 (ANI): Security Forces have recovered arms and ammunition with cash from a vehicle on National highway near Jawahar Tunnel in Kulgam district and arrested two persons.
    According to Police, Jammu & Kashmir Police along with the Army and CRPF, today recovered huge quantity of arms, ammunition and cash from a vehicle and arrested two persons in Qazigund, Kulgam. (ANI)

