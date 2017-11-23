Hudson quits as New Zealand football coach

Wellington, Nov 23 (IANS) New Zealand football team coach Anthony Hudson resigned on Thursday in the wake of the Kiwis' failure to reach next year's FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Peru beat New Zealand 2-0 in Lima last week to seal victory in a two-legged intercontinental play-off for a spot in next year's tournament in Russia, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hudson said in a statement released by New Zealand Football that he had decided not to continue with the national team after three years at the helm.

"I am proud of how far the team have come in the past three years and I hope that my time here has built the foundation for future success," the statement said.

