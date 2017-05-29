Huddersfield Town beat Reading in EFL Championship play-off final to win Premier League promotion

Huddersfield return to the top flight for the first time in 45 years

Aaron Mooy’s Huddersfield Town defeated Reading 4-3 on penalties at Wembley on Monday, in the Championship play-off final to win the spot in English Premier League 2017-18 season. The stakes were huge, with the value of Huddersfield’s promotion estimated at £170million, a figure that rises to £290m if top-flight survival is secured next season.

It’s a fantastic achievement for a small club that was expected to be battling relegation this year, not fighting for promotion. Huddersfield return to the top flight for the first time in 45 years.

Also, this victory cap off a remarkable campaign for Mooy who arrived in West Yorkshire last year as an unknown from A-League outfit Melbourne City. Also Check: Barcelona name former forward Ernesto Valverde as new manager

Talking about the game then, the two teams looked very evenly matched and none of them was able to draw the first blood as the game remain goal-less in allotted 90 minutes plus the extra time of 30 minutes.

However, Huddersfield missed two great chances in the opening 10 minutes when Michael Hefele headed wide and Izzy Brown stabbed wide from point-blank range after Elias Kachunga had slipped the ball across the face of the goal.

Later, the game went into penalties and the pressure was on both the teams as it was anybody’s game from there.

Huddersfield’s Michael Hefele and Reading’s Liam Moore then missed in the shoot-out, before the decisive moment saw Goalkeeper Danny Ward save from Jordan Obita, allowing Christopher Schindler to hit the winning spot-kick and spark delirious celebrations.

It was that moment when Huddersfield, a team that finished 19th in last season’s Championship, made it to the Premier League promised land.