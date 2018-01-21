Huawei most recommended brand in China: Report

Beijing, Jan 21 (IANS) Riding on the success of its innovativeness and authenticity, Chinese smartphone brand Huawei has been voted as most recommended Chinese mobile phone industry brand in 2018, a report said on Sunday.

The award is based on the China Net Promoter Score (C-NPS) brand ranking and analysis which is collated by Chnbrand -- a leading brand rating agency in China, tech news portal Gizmochina reported.

C-NPS reflects the degree to which consumers with consumer experiences are willing to recommend business products or services to others.

The report also pointed out that this was the first time that Huawei had clinched the award, displacing Apple from the first spot.

Recently, Huawei unveiled EMUI 8.0 -- its custom Operating System (OS) based on Android Oreo platform that promises to boost productivity with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities that will run on its sub-brand Honor smartphones.

The EMUI 8.0, already available on Honor View 10, will be rolled out on devices such as Honor 8 Pro, Honor 9i and Honor 7X -- all of them which were launched in India over the year.

The custom OS engages in low-memory management by allocating resources in a way to provide more space to ensure holistic experience coupled with AI capabilities.

--IANS

sku/vd