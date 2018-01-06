Huawei launches Honor Band A2 at Rs. 2,499

Honor, the e-brand of Huawei has launched Honor Band A2, from Honor stable, in India, at a price of Rs. 2,499. The Honor Band A2 comes with a vibrant 0.96-inch Multi-touch screen OLED display, which is the largest in its class, giving users a more convenient and smoother touch, along with prominent features such as lift-to-wake and lower-to-sleep. In the last quarter, Honor launched to Honor Band 3 which went on to become the bestseller on Amazon owing to its stylish design, best in class technology and competitive prices.