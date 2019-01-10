Huami's Amazfit Verge wearable available on Amazon from Jan 15

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Xiaomi-backed fitness brand Huami is all set to make its new smart wearable Amazfit Verge available on Amazon.in from January 15.

According to sources, consumers can now subscribe for the wearable's availability and pricing on Amazon.in.

Amazon has already received over 80,000 notifications from consumers ahead of the launch next week, which is a new benchmark for Amazfit and Amazon in a smartwatch category, the sources told IANS on Thursday.

With 1.3-inch AMOLED display, heart rate monitoring and notifications, Amazfit Verge is an integrated fitness solution for the health-conscious people.

The smartwatch is equipped with 11 sports mode, built-in GPS, heart rate sensor and tracks distance, time, pace, calories, speed, elevation and more.

Amazfit has also rolled out the #OnTheVerge social campaign on various social platforms.

The Xiaomi-backed wearable brand in September launched two smartwatches "Amazfit Pace" and "Amazfit Cor" for the fitness enthusiasts in India.

In December, Huami announced a partnership with Timex Group to develop new smart wearable products and increase the global market share.

