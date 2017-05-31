HSSC Constable Recruitment 2017: Apply for 5532 vacancies at hssc.gov.in

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notification on its official website for the recruitment of 5532 Male and Female Constable vacancies. The interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website hssc.gov.in. The application process will commence on June 12. The last date of submitting online application is July 11 by 11:59 PM. Candidates can go through other details such as age limit, educational qualification, selection process, application fee and application process by visiting the official website.

A total of 5532 vacancies will be filled by the recruitment process. The name of the post is Male Constable (General Duty) and Female Constable (General Duty). The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of Knowledge test, Physical Measurement test (PMT), Physical Screening test (PST), Interview cum Personality Test (I-PT).

HSSC Vacancy Details

Total No. of Posts: 5532

Name of the Post:

1. Male Constable (General Duty): 4500 posts

i. GEN: 1300 posts

ii. SC: 900 posts

iii. BCA: 700 posts

iv. BCB: 400 posts

v. EBPG: 500 posts

vi. ESM-GEN: 350 posts

vii. ESM-SC: 100 posts

viii. ESM-BCA: 100 posts

ix. ESM-BCB: 150 posts

2. Female Constable (General Duty): 1032 posts

i. GEN: 298 posts

ii. SC: 206 posts

iii. BCA: 161 posts

iv. BCB: 92 posts

v. EBPG: 115 posts

vi. ESM-GEN: 80 posts

vii. ESM-SC: 23 posts

viii. ESM-BCA: 23 posts

ix. ESM-BCB: 34 posts

Age Limit: The age limit of candidates should be between 18 – 25 years as on June 1. The relaxation in age is applicable as per rules.

Educational Qualification: Candidates need to possess 10+2/ equivalent from a recognized education board/ institution and must be studied Hindi/ Sanskrit upto Matric level.

Selection Process: The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of Knowledge test, Physical Measurement test (PMT), Physical Screening test (PST), Interview cum Personality Test (I-PT).