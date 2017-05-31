HSSC Constable Recruitment 2017: Apply for 5532 vacancies at hssc.gov.in
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notification on its official website for the recruitment of 5532 Male and Female Constable vacancies. The interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website hssc.gov.in. The application process will commence on June 12. The last date of submitting online application is July 11 by 11:59 PM. Candidates can go through other details such as age limit, educational qualification, selection process, application fee and application process by visiting the official website.
A total of 5532 vacancies will be filled by the recruitment process. The name of the post is Male Constable (General Duty) and Female Constable (General Duty). The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of Knowledge test, Physical Measurement test (PMT), Physical Screening test (PST), Interview cum Personality Test (I-PT).
HSSC Vacancy Details
Total No. of Posts: 5532
Name of the Post:
1. Male Constable (General Duty): 4500 posts
i. GEN: 1300 posts
ii. SC: 900 posts
iii. BCA: 700 posts
iv. BCB: 400 posts
v. EBPG: 500 posts
vi. ESM-GEN: 350 posts
vii. ESM-SC: 100 posts
viii. ESM-BCA: 100 posts
ix. ESM-BCB: 150 posts
2. Female Constable (General Duty): 1032 posts
i. GEN: 298 posts
ii. SC: 206 posts
iii. BCA: 161 posts
iv. BCB: 92 posts
v. EBPG: 115 posts
vi. ESM-GEN: 80 posts
vii. ESM-SC: 23 posts
viii. ESM-BCA: 23 posts
ix. ESM-BCB: 34 posts
Age Limit: The age limit of candidates should be between 18 – 25 years as on June 1. The relaxation in age is applicable as per rules.
Educational Qualification: Candidates need to possess 10+2/ equivalent from a recognized education board/ institution and must be studied Hindi/ Sanskrit upto Matric level.
Selection Process: The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of Knowledge test, Physical Measurement test (PMT), Physical Screening test (PST), Interview cum Personality Test (I-PT).