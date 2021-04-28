HSEE 2021 - Entrance Exam for Humanities Students to get Admission in IIT

IITs are not only for engineering aspirants but students pursuing humanities can also get admission to the premier institutes through the ‘Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination’ or HSEE. A total of 52 seats are filled through this entrance exam, every year.

Every year, IIT Madras conducts HSEE, a national-level entrance test for admission into a full-time five-year integrated Master of Arts (MA) programme. Students in class 12 can take admission through HSEE and in five years they graduate with BA and MA degrees.

The course and syllabus for the first two years of the MA programme offered at IIT-Madras remain the same for all students. However, in their third-year students get the option to choose a specialization – development studies or English studies.

HSEE 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Students who have appeared in class 12 final exams or PUC-II or two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defence Academy or equivalent courses can apply.

Students who have take HSC vocational exams or cleared 12th from NIOS or any public School, Board or University examination in India or in a foreign country recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities are eligible.

Age Limit: The candidates born on or after October 1, 1996 are eligible to join the course

HSEE 2021: Exam Pattern

The HSEE examination will be held in two parts. The first part consists of English and comprehension skills, analytical and quantitative ability, general studies covering Indian Economy, Indian society and culture, World affairs and Environment and Ecology. HSEE 2021 Part 2 will comprise of essay writing.

Previous years’ question papers are also available for download at https://hsee.iitm.ac.in/past_qp.html.

HSEE 2021 is scheduled to be held on June 13. The result of the HSEE 2021 exam will be announced on June 28.

