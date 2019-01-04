Hrithik, Shabana, Shatrughan at Sanjay Khan's birthday party

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Actor-producer Sanjay Khan hosted his 78th birthday celebration party at his residence, and the celebration saw his former son-in-law Hrithik Roshan as well as friends like Shabana Azmi, Poonam Dhillon and Shatrughan Sinha in attendance.

Sanjay was dressed up in an all-black avatar. He wore a black pathani kurta and matched it with a pair of his signature glasses.

His children Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan and Farah Khan Ali were also present, as were Luv Sinha, Akbar Khan, Talat Aziz, Ramesh Sippy, Madhur Bhandarkar, Randhir Kapoor, Simi Garewal, Dabboo Ratnani and Anu Malik.

On the occasion, he announced his second book titled "Assalamalaikum Watan".

The book has nine chapters. It commences with a brief history of India, highlighting some major contributions of the civilisation. It stresses in particular, on strengthening the Muslims of India and empowering them to take part in nation building.

"It's really blissful to be announcing my second book 'Assalamalaikum Watan' on my birthday. My first autobiography 'The Best Mistakes Of My Life' has been loved by readers and I'm hoping my second book to receive even more love," he said.

Sanjay has acted in almost 50 films and produced and directed films like "Chandi Sona" and "Kala Dhanda Goray Log". He is also famous for his TV show, "The Sword of Tipu Sultan".

--IANS

