Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' gets a new release date

Release of Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30' has been delayed. The movie which was scheduled to hit the big screens on January 25, 2019 will now make it to theaters on July 26, 2019. Hrithik took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement, he wrote, "Happy to announce that #Super30 is headed for release on July 26, 2019." 'Super 30' was initially set to clash with Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Manikarnika' and Emraan Hashmi's 'Why Cheat India'. The film was earlier caught in controversy, when its director, Vikas Bahl, was accused of sexual harassment during India's MeToo movement. After the accusations emerged online, Hrithik had announced on Twitter in October, that the film's producers, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment, would "take a harsh stand if need be". The first look posters of the film were unveiled in September 2018 and took the internet by storm. Hrithik has completely transformed himself for the character and his look took everyone by surprise! The film was earlier reported to be based on the life of a mathematician Anand Kumar and his famous educational program 'Super 30', under this initiative Kumar trained Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants crack the entrance exam to the prestigious institute. However, according to various media reports, after the mathematician got accused of fraud results in 2018, the makers reportedly decided to not call their film a biopic anymore. It is now an inspirational story about a dedicated teacher's attempts to give his students the best shot at cracking the tough IIT-JEE entrance examination. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, 'Super 30' also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu.