Hrithik Roshan thanks VP Naidu for his 'encouraging words'

After receiving words of encouragement for his latest release 'Super 30' from the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to social media to express his gratitude to him. Naidu on Wednesday watched the film and he lauded the efforts of Anand Kumar and praised Hrithik for his performance. He congratulated the makers of the movie 'Super 30' for portraying the dedication, commitment and the missionary zeal of a teacher, who worked tirelessly to realise the dreams of scores of bright and talented students in the film. Also, he applauded the efforts of Anand for starting the unique coaching centre and appreciated his efforts in tracking the talented students from economically backward sections of the society. The film 'Super 30' chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar, an Indian mathematician's journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children.