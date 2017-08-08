Hrithik Roshan signs Rs 100 crore deal with Cure.fit

Bengaluru, Aug 8 (IANS) Health and wellness start-up Cure.fit announced on Tuesday Rs. 100-crore partnership with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who will promote Cure.fit through his lifestyle and fitness brand HRX.

This strategic association is expected to accelerate Bengaluru-headquartered Cure.fit's pan-India expansion plans.

The company said its growth plan over the next five years includes adding 500 new Cult outlets -- Cure.fit's chain of fitness centres -- across India.

"Cure.fit's growing popularity amongst consumers validates the need for holistic, preventive healthcare solutions in the country. Our partnership with HRX will enable us to expand our market presence and consumer base," Cure.fit co-founder Mukesh Bansal said in a statement.

"Hrithik is admired for the incredible passion and discipline he devotes to his fitness regime, his association with us will chart new growth opportunities for Cure.fit," Bansal added.

Founded in 2016 by former Flipkart executives Ankit Nagori and Bansal, Cure.fit aims to address preventive healthcare through a combination of engagement, coaching and delivery using a mix of online and offline channels.

As part of the collaboration, Hrithik Roshan's signature workout, "HRX Workout", designed by him along with his personal trainer under his brand HRX, is available exclusively at all CULT centres and eventually will be made available on the Cure.fit mobile app, the company said in a statement.

HRX was founded in 2013 by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Exnterntainment.

"I strongly believe in the philosophy of healthy living which is integral to brand HRX -- it is not just about being fit, but truly undergoing a transformation in your lifestyle and understanding the connection between mind and body," the Bollywood star said.

"What is most remarkable about Cure.fit is that it creates bespoke solutions for its customers. I look forward to furthering the HRX vision through this partnership," he added.

