HRD Minister attends 5th Australia-India Education Council meeting

Union Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank attended the 5th Australia-India Education Council (AIEC) meeting in Delhi on November 22. He also met Australia's Education Minister Dan Tehan at the event. Both the countries in 2010 had signed a Joint Ministerial Statement to continue to expand collaboration in education, training and research. To support this expansion, both Governments agreed to the establishment of the AIEC.