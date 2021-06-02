HPPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2021: Applications Open, Salary up to Rs 44900

HPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment at the post of assistant engineer (executive trainee – mechanical) at E-2 level on a contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application on the official website of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in by June 25. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of six vacancies for its MPP and Power department.

HPPSC will select the candidates on the basis of a preliminary exam followed by a personality test. The preliminary exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) in which 100 objective-type questions will be asked each carrying one mark. A total of 80 questions will be asked from BE/ BTech level, 10 questions from general knowledge of Himachal Pradesh, and 10 questions from national and international affairs.

HPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must have completed a full-time degree in Mechanical Engineering discipline/M.Tech. (Mechanical)/Post Graduate Diploma in Hydro Power Plant Engineering from a recognized University/Institute of India with at least 60% marks. SC/ST/ Internal (HPPCL) candidates are given a relaxation of 5% i.e, they need a minimum of 55% marks.

Age limit: Applicants should be aged between 18 to 30 years as on January 1, 2021.

HPPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official portal of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, go to the ‘Apply Online’ tab click on the “online application registration”

Step 3. A new page will be opened where you have to click on New registration

Step 4. Fill in all the mandatory fields and submit. Once done, a registration number and password will be sent to the registered mobile number and email id.

Step 5. Save the login credentials and proceed to apply

Step 6. Fill in the application form, upload documents, pay application fees and click on submit

Step 7. Take a print of the application form and save it for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 400 for the general category and Rs 100 for the reserved category. It is free-of-cost for female candidates.

HPPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2021: Salary

The shortlisted candidates will get paid on the pay scale of Rs. 16,650-39,100 plus 5800 grade pay.

