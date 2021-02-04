HP police nabs Ivorian national from Delhi with narcotic substances

Shimla, Feb 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh police arrested a 38-year-old African national from Delhi and seized over 6 kilograms of drugs from his possession, a senior official said on Thursday.

The accused, a citizen of Ivory Coast, had 6.297 kg of heroin and 362 grams of ganja in his residence in Delhi, HP Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said.

Kullu police have seized the contraband from his possession during a raid at his house in New Delhi, he added.

Informing the media here, the DGP said his house was raided on the basis of the information provided by two youths earlier arrested in connection with drug peddling at Bhuntar in Kullu district.

The international price of the seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs 25 crore, he said adding that the accused was brought to Kullu from Delhi Police limits for interrogation.

The accused is the alleged kingpin of heroin trade and has been supplying the same across India for many years, he added.

The accused does not have a valid visa and was living in India illegally, for which action under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act has also been taken against him, he added.

The arrest of the Ivorian national was possible after two local youths were arrested a few days ago with around 55 grams of heroin which was recovered from an SUV they were travelling in at Bhuntar, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The SP said an FIR under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act had been registered against the two youths.

Meanwhile, the DGP further stated that Kullu police arrested 23 foreign nationals since July 2019 for drug trafficking. Seventeen of them are African nationals, he added.

Their finances will also be investigated and we will attach their ill-gotten assets with the help of central agencies, he added. PTI DJI HDA