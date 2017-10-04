HP CM calls PM Modi's accusation 'false', says he is being framed

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Tuesday alleged that "false cases" are being framed against him. Singh's comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at him saying the state is being ruled by the government that is "on bail." BJP kicked off its election campaign for 68-member Himachal assembly elections. The Himachal assembly is likely to go to polls in November. Prime Minister Modi was addressing the "Abhar rally", after laying the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kothipura in Bilaspur district.