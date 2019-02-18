'How's the josh?', asks Harish Salve as hearing in Kulbhusan Jadhav case begins at ICJ

Lawyer Harish Salve, who is representing India's case in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) asked, "how's the josh," when media in Hague told him that all over India people were waiting with bated breath for the outcome of the case. Salve sounded assured that Jadhav will get justice in the case saying, "If ICJ won't give justice then who will," although he did not share any details about India's strategy for the trial. On April 10, 2017, a Pakistani court had sentenced Jadhav a death penalty without any credible trial. The sentencing, however, was stayed by ICJ on May 18, 2017 until its final judgment in the case.