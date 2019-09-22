Howdy Modi: US, India will hold first ever tri-service military exercise 'Tiger Triumph' in November, says Trump
President Donald Trump attended the 'Howdy Modi' event where more than 50,000 people gathered at NRG stadium to witness the two great leaders of India and USA. While addressing the gathering President Trump said, "In November the US and India will demonstrate dramatic progress of our defence relationship, holding the first-ever tri-service military exercise between our nations, it is called 'Tiger Triumph', good name."