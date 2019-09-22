Howdy Modi: India has never invested in US like it is doing today, says Trump in Houston

President Donald Trump attended the 'Howdy Modi' event where more than 50,000 people gathered at NRG stadium to witness the two great leaders of India and USA. While addressing the gathering President Trump said that India invests more in United States as it use to do before. "Nations around the world are investing in the United States because they know we have the best economy and the best workers in the world. India has never invested in Unites States like it is doing today, and I want to say it is reciprocal because we are doing the same thing in India."