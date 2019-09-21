Howdy Modi event: India-US is strategic partners and it's going to strengthen much further, says Expedian CEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Houston to attend Howdy Modi event on September 22. Speaking on Indo-US relations, founding CEO, and President of Expedien and Cambridge Education Development Jiten Agarwal said, "We have two states of heads tomorrow, there are more than 52,000 people, who will be present at the stadium celebrating Prime Minister Modi. There is going to be 90 minutes cultural program on Indian Heritage and how Indian-American communities have contributed. PM Modi has done a lot of work to ease the business in India but it's a long way to go. Event is going to give a strong signal to the world that Indian and US are the strategic partners and it's going to strengthen much further."