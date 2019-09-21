Howdy Modi event: 'It's a big slap on face of Imran Khan', says Shalabh Shalli Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Houston to attend Howdy Modi event on September 22. Speaking on the Prime Minister Modi's visit and Indo-US relations, former advisor of Trump's campaign Shalabh Shalli Kumar said, "This is the biggest endorsement of India by US administration, President Trump agreeing to come here and be on the same stage with PM Modi. Like I coined the phrase that 'it's a big slap on the face of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan,' so there was some question of whether president has volunteered to negotiate in the Kashmir matter, that was just an off the cut remark."