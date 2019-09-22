Howdy Modi: We are committed to protect innocents from radical Islamic terrorism, says Trump
President Donald Trump attended the 'Howdy Modi' event where more than 50,000 people gathered at NRG stadium to witness the two leaders of India and USA. While addressing the gathering President Trump said, "Today, we honour all of the brave American and Indian military service members who work together to safeguard our freedom. We are committed to protecting innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism."