Howdy Modi: I come to express my gratitude to 4 million Indian-Americans, says President Trump

President Donald Trump attended the 'Howdy Modi' event where more than 50,000 people gathered at NRG stadium to witness the two great leaders of India and USA. While addressing the gathering President Trump said "Prime Minister Modi and I have come to Houston to celebrate everything that unites America and India. I will share dreams and bright future, I come to express my profound gratitude to the 4 million Indian-Americans all across the country. You enrich our culture, you uphold our values, and you uplift our communities. You are truly proud to have you as Americans. We thank you we love you and my administration is fighting for you each and every day."