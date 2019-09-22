Howdy Modi: 'Am I invited Mr Prime Minister?' asks Trump on upcoming NBA game in India

President Donald Trump attended the 'Howdy Modi' event where more than 50,000 people gathered at NRG stadium to witness the two great leaders of India and USA. While addressing the gathering President Trump said, "Very soon India will have to access to another world class American product-NBA basketball. Wow, sounds good. Next week thousands of people will gathered in Mumbai to watch the first ever NBA game in India. Am I invited Mr. Prime Minister? I may come, be careful I may come."