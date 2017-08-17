How Heroines Turn Into Naagins, Makkhis And Cheentis

Life as a serial writer is at the mercy of the 9.30 pm slot.

“They’re launching a new show with a 20 year old girl marrying a 12 year old boy. We’re screwed!” My Creative Director slumped in her chair. The writers around the round table let out a collective groan.

It had finally happened. The insane-est thing that could happen on prime time television had happened. In my head I had imagined it would be a horny Swamiji fornicating with a has-been actress on Bigg Boss 24, but life had different plans. Paedophilia had stepped ahead of PDA with this chhoti si love story. And that too in my slot. 9:30 pm.

I’m a writer. And sometimes to be able to pay my rent and afford breathing in Mumbai, I write soap operas. If you ever chance upon a popular show on a popular GEC (General Entertainment Channel), you might spot my name in Mangal font tucked under “Kahani- Patkatha” (Story- Screenplay). In exchange for sleepless nights, stress eczema, a non-existent social life and scripts that send channel executives orgasming and Creative Directors panicking, I get paid Rs. 5000 per episode. With 20 episodes a month, I make a decent living which I pay for with brain atrophy and a general sense of embarrassment when I’m asked what I do for a living. Since the past 2 years I have been writing for Indian television and my life’s graph changes according to the TRPs of my show. Lately it had gone through a series of 1s and 1.5s (on 10) which is just about average, pretty much like my writing career. But now with this new paedophilia trend, my major source of income was about to get, like we say in serials, a jhatka.

Subscribe to 101 India.



View photos

Paedophilia + child marriage - new levels to aspire to. Image source: india.com

“We need to brainstorm next month’s story. Forget about the Sonia (the vamp) carrying the hero’s najayaz bachcha (illegitimate child) track. It’s getting stale” our head writer Bhairon Singh Ji announced.

“Maybe we can revive Ananya’s (the heroine) dead parents? Like it was all a conspiracy for their property, they weren’t really dead. Ananya is not anaath (orphan)” Meera ji, another associate writer pitched in.

She was only 4 years older than me but since she was married with kids I was supposed to call her Meera ji. A lot of her ideas were either about reincarnation, bringing the dead back to life or coming back with plastic surgery. Sometimes it made me wonder about her life.

“How about a new entry? We can have a Sunil’s door ka cousin visiting and he falls in love with Ananya!” The new intern with an Afro suggested. Bhairon Singh ji glared at him.

With his expensive college air and his hairdo from another planet, he reminded me of my first time as an intern. No one took me seriously and everyone rolled their eyes at me so much that I had started to wonder why everyone kept looking at the ceiling. No, I wasn’t very bright. And neither was the afro-haired intern with his extra marital affair suggestions.

“Ananya is the heroine. She can’t have an extra marital affair. She has to be true to her sanskaar” Bhairon Singh Ji spat through his gritted teeth. He was getting old and tired of explaining the same things to new kids every year. It didn’t help because Afro was still confused.

“But her husband is having an affair. He’s having a child with the Doosri Aurat in front of his wife!”

Read More