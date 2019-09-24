Houston event has taken India-US relations to new height: India's Consul General

Consul General of India in New York Sandeep Chakravorty said Houston event has taken India-US relations to a new height. While speaking to ANI, Sandeep Chakravorty said, "The Houston event has taken the India-US relations to new height. In every dimension, whether it is people to people contact, trade, science and tech, space-everywhere the relationship is growing." "Trade issue is one of the focal points of the current US administration; they're looking at it with renewed vision. I don't see why US administration won't look closely at trade with India. India-US trade relationship is also growing," he added.