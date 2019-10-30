'Housefull 4' hits a century, mints Rs 109.00 crores

The multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' made it to the Rs 100 crore club on the fifth day of its release. The comedy-drama flick that opened with Rs. 19.08 crores on its first-day had 109.00 crores until Tuesday, as per Box Office India. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hedge and Riteish Deshmukh. The movie made Rs 18.81 crores on Saturday, Rs 15.33 crores on Sunday and Rs 34.56 crores on Monday, bringing the total to Rs 87.78 crores. At the international box office, 'Housefull 4' managed to earn Rs 7.79 crores on its opening day, reported film critic Taran Adarsh on Sunday. The Farhad Samji directed flick revolves around the theme of reincarnation and follows a non-linear narrative. The movie hit the screens on October 25.