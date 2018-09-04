'The House With A Clock In Its Walls' gets India release date

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment will be releasing the gothic fantasy-based thriller "The House with a Clock In Its Walls" in India on September 21.

The release date was announced via a statement on Tuesday.

Based on the children's classic written by John Bellairs and illustrated by Edward Gorey, the film is directed by Eli Roth and written by Eric Kripke.

Continuing the tradition of Amblin classics where fantastical events occur in the most unexpected places, the movie features Jack Black and two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett.

The film tells the spine-tingling tale of 10-year-old Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But his new town's sleepy facade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead.

Co-starring Kyle MacLachlan, Colleen Camp, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Vanessa Anne Williams and Sunny Suljic, the film is produced by Mythology Entertainment's Brad Fischer and James Vanderbilt as well as Kripke.

--IANS

Sug/nv/sed