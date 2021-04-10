Hours After Mamata Announced Visit to Cooch Behar, ECI Bans Entry of Political Leaders in District for Next 72 Hours

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced that no political leader from any party will be allowed to “enter the geographical boundaries of Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours with immediate effect”. The decision was taken hours after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced to visit Sitalkuchi constituency in the district on Sunday to meet families of four killed today as central forces allegedly opened fire after coming under attack from locals, who “attempted to snatch their rifles” in the district.

The Trinamool Congress have decided to hold protests in every block and ward of West Bengal over the firing in Cooch Behar on Sunday.

“In Cooch Behar district comprising of 9ACs (AC numbers 1 to 9) where voting shall be over by today, no political leader from any national, state, or other party should be allowed to enter the geographical boundaries of the district for the next 72 hours. This comes into force with immediate effect,” reads the ECI order.

The silence period for the next phase of voting in the state, the fifth phase which is on April 17, too has been extended to 72 hours.

West Bengal Chief Secretary, DGP, DM and Superintendent of Police of Cooch Behar district have been asked to take all necessary steps to ensure the strict compliance of the directions of the Commission.

The firing took place around 9.35am at Assembly Constituency No 5 (Sitalkuchi), Booth No 126 in Amtali Madhyamik Shiksha Kendra under the Mathabhanga police station in the Cooch Behar district.

Those who were injured are being treated in a local hospital and additional central forces were sent to Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar to maintain the law and order situation in the area.

