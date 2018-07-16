'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' inspired from real life

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" director Genndy Tartakovsky says his family helped him find a story for the third part of the film franchise.

"The whole thing came together after I finished the second movie. I was like I am not going to do another one and that year my in-laws surprised us with a cruise for New Year holiday," Tartakovsky told IANS over the phone.

"When I was getting off the ship with my family and I thought I am stuck with my in-laws for a week. Then I realised after seeing all these different families...What a perfect location for our monster family. And when we thought of picking them out of the hotel, letting them explore the world a little and suddenly a story started to develop."

Sony Pictures India will bring the film to India. It will release here on July 20.

The first two "Hotel Transylvania" films have been the company's largest animation box office hits outside of the first "Smurfs" movie. The franchise has earned over $931 million worldwide.

The film kicks off in the same hotel from the first two films, but when Mavis sees her father Dracula, who seems a bit down, she organises a cruise vacation so that he can spend more time with his increasingly overworked family. She also invites his friends and their families. They quickly set off on their water-bound adventure.

Written by Tartakovsky and Michael McCullers, Mark Mothersbaugh has given music for the film.

On the idea for the third part, he said: "It felt very organic and very natural. I returned and pitched the idea to the head of the studio and she loved it."

Actors Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan and Mel Brooks have lent their voices to various characters in the film.

--IANS

sug/rb/bg