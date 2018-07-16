'Hotel Transylvania 3...' becomes number one in US

Los Angeles, July 16 (IANS) "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" raked in a little over $44.5 million to top the box office in North American theatres.

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" topped the domestic box office charts with $44 million from 4,267 locations while Dwayne Johnson's "Skyscraper" washed up with a $25.5 million from 3,782 theatres, reports variety.com.

Sony's animated family feature picked up $46.4 million overseas this weekend for a global start of $100 million, including Amazon Prime showings.

The third instalment of the franchise, features the voice of Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg and Kathryn Hahn -- carried an $80 million production budget.

"We're thrilled," Sony's president of worldwide distribution Josh Greenstein said. "We took the No. 1 slot this weekend with a tremendous amount of competition."

The opening for "Hotel Transylvania 3" was the second-best for the franchise. The first film, 2012's "Hotel Transylvania", bowed with $42 million while the sequel started with $48 million. The franchise has earned over $931 million worldwide.

Sony Pictures India will bring the film to India. It will release in India on July 20.

