Hot weather conditions grip north India; southwest monsoon to reach Delhi by July 10

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Hot weather conditions continued in the northern parts of the country on Monday even as the meteorological department said southwest monsoon will reach Delhi around July 10, making it the most-delayed in the last 15 years.

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 39.5 degrees Celsius. The city, however, is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with minimum and maximum temperature settling at around 29 and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Hot weather continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab, with Gurgaon sizzling at 41.8 degrees Celsius. The temperatures are expected to further rise in the region during the next 2-3 days.

Gurgaon, which recorded four notches above normal maximum temperature, was the hottest place in Haryana.

Among other places in Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 41.7 degrees Celsius, while Narnaul and Bhiwani recorded the maximum temperatures of 41 degrees and 38.9 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the meteorological department In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a high of 40 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The weatherman said no significant rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during the next 2-3 days with only possibility of isolated light rain or thunderstorm.

It said rainfall activity is likely to start from July 8 and light to moderate rain at few to many places in the two states is likely during July 8-10.

Notably, after hitting parts of Haryana and Punjab on June 13, the southwest monsoon has played truant and a mostly dry spell has prevailed in the two states, including Chandigarh, during the past fortnight.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will reach Delhi around July 10 this year, making it the most-delayed in the last 15 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

'The monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10,' it said in a statement.

The weather system is very likely to increase rainfall activity over northwest and central India from July 10, it said.

According to Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, the monsoon had reached the national capital on July 7 in 2012 and July 9 in 2006.

After arriving two days late in Kerala, the monsoon had raced across the country, covering eastern, central and adjoining northwest India seven to 10 days earlier than normal.

But then, with conditions remaining unfavourable for its advance, the monsoon weakened and entered a 'break' phase.

The meteorological office had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, which would have been 12 days early.

Delhi has received 43.6 mm rainfall against the normal of 75.7 mm so far - a deficiency of 42 per cent, since the monsoon season started on June 1.

Central Delhi, which has got 89 per cent less rainfall than normal, is the second-most rain-deficient district in India after Kistwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI TEAM SRY