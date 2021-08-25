Hot, sunny Wednesday in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) It was a hot and sunny Wednesday in the national capital as the maximum temperature settled three notches above the season's average at 36.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory was 27.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, it said.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 51 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky on Thursday while the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality was in the 'moderate' category in the evening as the hourly air quality index (AQI) stood 118 at 6.05 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI MG RHL