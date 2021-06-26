Hot and humid morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, on Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to MeT officials, the maximum temperature likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman forecasts generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day.

The relative humidity was recorded at 68 per cent.

The maximum temperature on Friday settled at 40.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.