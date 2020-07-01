Hot, humid day in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) High humidity and heat troubled the residents of the national capital in the absence of rain on Wednesday.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a fresh bout of rain is expected on the weekend.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Most places recorded their maximum temperatures between 38 degrees and 40 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels oscillated between 57 and 84 per cent.

Though the IMD has predicted a normal monsoon for Delhi, rains have remained subdued since the wind system reached the national capital on June 25. PTI GVS RC