Hot, humid day in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Heat and humidity will continue to trouble residents in the national capital on Monday, though light rains might bring some relief over the next two to three days.

There has been no precipitation in Delhi for 12 days.

The last time the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded any rainfall (1.3 mm) was on September 8.

Lack of rains pushed the mercury up in Delhi over the last few days.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature ranged between 36 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius in most parts of the city.

The national capital has recorded 79 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 100.5 mm this month so far.

Delhi recorded 237 mm rainfall in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years.

Overall, the city has recorded 576.5 mm rainfall against the usual of 624.3 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season started. PTI GVS SNE