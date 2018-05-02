Hosts should have more freedom to schedule D/N Tests, feels CA chief

Melbourne, May 2 (IANS) Awaiting the BCCI's nod to play a day-night Test in Adelaide during India's tour Down Under later this year, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland has advocated more freedom for host nations to schedule pink ball matches without the consent of the visitors when the ICC Test Championship begins in 2019.

Sutherland's comments has come after a few countries expressed their reluctance in the past with CA over playing the pink ball Test, with India being the latest, preferring to play the traditional red-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval later this year in December.

"I think personally the home country should have the right to schedule matches as it sees fit and start them at whatever time of day they want," Sutherland was quoted as saying by SEN Radio on Tuesday.

"The Adelaide Test match in the day-night format has been a huge success. It's been a great story in terms of attendances, crowds and atmosphere but also television audiences. It's also the way of the future," he added.

Australia have won all the day-night Tests played at the Adelaide Oval, defeating New Zealand, South Africa and England.

Sutherland opined that their great record with the pink ball could be a reason for India's hesitation.

"India may or may not come around to that idea for this tour but I still believe it's the way of the future. I think everyone in world cricket knows that," the 52-year-old said.

"To be frank, I think they want to come out here and beat us. There's a sense, or a reality, that Australia has won each of the pink-ball Test matches that have played in Australia and there may be a sense that it gives us a bit of an advantage," he added.

India will tour Australia for three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs to be played from November 21 to January 19.

